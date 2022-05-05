Soyabean oil price hiked by Tk 38 per litre

The price of soybean oil will go up by Tk 38 per litre from Saturday.

The decision to increase per litre soybean oil to Tk 198 from the existing Tk 168 has been taken at a meeting of mill owners with the secretary of the commerce ministry.

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association, the association which refines and manufactures refined oil, has fixed the new price following the meeting.