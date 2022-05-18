Soybean oil is harmful to health: Commerce minister

Tipu Munshi said 64 per cent of the total wheat imports in the country come from India.
Although India imposed a ban on wheat export, it will not be applicable to Bangladesh, the minister said adding there is no need to worry as the country has enough wheat in stock at this moment.
He claimed the oil price is being hiked in the country in line with the international market.
The price of edible oil started skyrocketing after the war between Russia and Ukraine had broken out.
Argentina’s announcement to limit export and Indonesia’s announcement to stop export of palm oil are also responsible behind the record price hike.