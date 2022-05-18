Soybean oil is harmful to health: Commerce minister

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday said the government is planning to increase the production of rice bran and mustard as an alternative to soybean in a bid to tackle the edible oil crisis.

He said 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes of rice bran are produced in the country now. The production could be increased to 700,000 tonnes by which 25 per cent of total demand could be met.

"Besides, rice bran is better than soybean. The soybean oil is harmful to health, the minister said this while briefing the newsmen at the secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.