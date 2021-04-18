Speakers for tapping potential for FDI in different sectors

Speakers at a webinar on Saturday stressed the need for reforming the taxation system alongside tapping the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) potentials in a wide range of sectors like agro processing, light engineering, non-cotton apparel, home textile, blue economy and education in Bangladesh to ensure export diversification and smooth LDC graduation.

They also suggested extending the scope for whitening undisclosed money in the health infrastructure, economic zones, and in other infrastructure sectors alongside the existing sectors to create more employment opportunities, reports UNB.

The participants also opined that all the concerned stakeholders need to extend their all-out cooperation to the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) to attract more FDI in the country.

The webinar was organised as part of the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) webinar series in partnership with the Asia Foundation and Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID).

As the chief guest, planning minister MA Mannan spoke at the webinar titled-"FDI for Export Diversification and Smooth LDC Graduation" while ERF vice president Shafiqul Alam was chair.

Chairman of RAPID and director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) Mohammad Abdur Razzaque made the key-note presentation and ERF general secretary SM Rashidul Islam moderated the function.

MA Mannan said it is a fact that the country does not receive that level of FDI that it needs.

"In this regard, all the concerned agencies need to accomplish their tasks in due time to attract more FDI," he also said, suggesting overcoming the "cultural context" and thus move forward together with modern attitude.



