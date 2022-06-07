Stock prices rise on boost from China

On the other side of the Atlantic, Wall Street stocks finished a choppy session with modest gains.

US equities started the week strongly before giving up most gains as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, a proxy for inflation and interest rates, climbed above three per cent.

Investors are especially focused on Friday's consumer price index report, seen as an important input into the Federal Reserve's next moves

"Friday's inflation report will likely show that inflation is not easing just yet, but that the odds of a recession are still low," said Oanda's Edward Moya.

"Wall Street will need to wait for a couple more inflation reports after this one before anyone can confidently make a call as to when the Fed may alter their tightening course."