Stocks break gaining streak

Two other indices also edged lower with the DS30 index, a group of 30 prominent companies, fell 3.86 points to settle at 2,459.70 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 1.27 points to close at 1,493.21.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 25.70 billion on the country’s premier bourse, which was 7.0 per cent lower than the previous day’s tally of Taka 27.62 billion.
Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 376 issues traded, 196 declined, 152 advanced and 26 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco, the flagship company of Beximco Group, topped the turnover list, closely followed by Islamic Finance, LankaBangla Finance, Shahjibazar Power and Power Gris Company.
CVO Petrochemicals Refinery was the best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while HR Textile was the worst loser, losing 5.56 per cent. The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended marginally lower with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)—shedding 7.50 points to finish at 200,57 while the Selective Categories Index – CSCX lost 4.77 points to close at 12,024.
Of the issues traded, 158 declined, 139 advanced and 28 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 36.25 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 1.0 billion.