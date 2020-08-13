Stocks end week with gaining streak

Two other indices also edged higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 12.84 points to finish at 1,594.31 and the DSE shariah index saw a fractional gain of 0.13 point to close at 1,088.46.

Out of 355 issues traded, 204 closed higher and 130 ended lower while 21 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.

A total number of 218,897 trades were executed in the day’s trading session with a trading volume of 466.89 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap on the premier bourse also rose to Taka 3,550 billion on Thursday, from Taka 3,522 billion in the previous session.

BRAC Bank topped the turnover chart followed by Beximco, Square Pharma, Beximco Pharma and BTABC.