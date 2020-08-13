Stocks end week with gaining streak

Country’s both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed trading at the last session of week maintaining the gaining streak as investors put fresh stakes on stocks amid growing confidence in the market, reports BSS.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, continued to hold its soaring momentum, crossing the 4,700-mark after nearly six months, adding 69.94 points more to settle at 4,703.32.
Two other indices also edged higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 12.84 points to finish at 1,594.31 and the DSE shariah index saw a fractional gain of 0.13 point to close at 1,088.46.
Out of 355 issues traded, 204 closed higher and 130 ended lower while 21 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.
A total number of 218,897 trades were executed in the day’s trading session with a trading volume of 466.89 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap on the premier bourse also rose to Taka 3,550 billion on Thursday, from Taka 3,522 billion in the previous session.
BRAC Bank topped the turnover chart followed by Beximco, Square Pharma, Beximco Pharma and BTABC.
Alif Industries was the day’s best performer while Meghna Condensed
Milk was the worst loser.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange ended higher with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)—soaring 196 points to close at 13,361 and the Selective Categories Index – CSCX –rising 111 points to finish at 8,072.
Of the issues traded, 166 gained, 99 declined and 27 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city bourse traded 19.75 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 351 million.