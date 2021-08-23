Stocks extend gaining streak

DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, went up by 20.18 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 6,862–the highest since its inception more than eight years back on 27 January 2013.

Two other indices -- the DSE 30 Index and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) -- followed the suit to close at new highs of 2,459 and 1,487, after gaining 8.05 points and 7.60 points respectively.