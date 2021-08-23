Stocks extend gaining streak

DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, went up by 20.18 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 6,862–the highest since its inception more than eight years back on 27 January 2013.
Two other indices -- the DSE 30 Index and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) -- followed the suit to close at new highs of 2,459 and 1,487, after gaining 8.05 points and 7.60 points respectively.
The market capitalisation of the prime bourse also hit a fresh all-time high at Tk 5,563 billion on Monday, surpassing the previous day’s record high of Tk 5,544 billion.
Turnover, another important indicator of the market, stood at Tk 27.74 billion on the country’s premier bourse, in a further buck by 2.51 per cent over the previous day’s tally of Tk 27.06 billion.
The losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 376 issues traded, 183 declined, 166 advanced and 27 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group-topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 1.30 billion changing hands, closely followed by Power Grid Company (Tk 1.03 billion), Lafarge Holcim (Tk 617 million), IFIC Bank (Tk 525 million) and LankaBangla Finance (Tk 490 million).
Low-cap companies dominated the gainers’ list with Padma Life Insurance as the day’s top gainer, posting a 9.91 per cent rise while Style craft was the worst loser, losing 5.78 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All-Share Price Index – CASPI –rising 75 points to settle at 19,996 and the Selective Categories Index – CSCX gaining 46 points to close at 11,989.
Of the issues traded, 154 advanced, 146 declined and 30 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.
The port city’s bourse traded 39.76 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 1.01 billion.