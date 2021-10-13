Stocks extend losing streak on selling spree

Stocks on Wednesday extended the losing streak for the third straight session as risk-averse investors opted for a quick profit on major sector issues.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 65.54 points or 0.90 per cent to 7,248.44. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 32.31 points to finish at 2,717.57 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 24.44 points to close at 1,566.60.