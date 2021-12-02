Stocks maintain gaining streak

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 12,451.96 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 11,026.13 million at the previous session of the week.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 374 issues traded, 208 closed green, 118 in the red and 48 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by One Bank Limited, FIRSTSBANK, Power Grid and Delta Life.
SKICL was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.90 per cent while VAMLBDMF1 was the worst loser, losing 9.18 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 256.62 points to settle at 20,254.87 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 156.65 points to close at 12,180.48.
Of the issues traded, 152 advanced, 87 declined and 26 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 24.6 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 621.9 million.