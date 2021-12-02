Business

Stocks maintain gaining streak

Prothom Alo English Desk

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) today also witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism, reports BSS.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 89.20 points or 1.30 per cent to settle at 6,936.20. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 46.09 points to finish at 2,635.94 and 21.14 points closing at 1,458.92.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 12,451.96 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 11,026.13 million at the previous session of the week.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 374 issues traded, 208 closed green, 118 in the red and 48 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by One Bank Limited, FIRSTSBANK, Power Grid and Delta Life.

SKICL was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.90 per cent while VAMLBDMF1 was the worst loser, losing 9.18 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 256.62 points to settle at 20,254.87 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 156.65 points to close at 12,180.48.

Of the issues traded, 152 advanced, 87 declined and 26 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 24.6 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 621.9 million.

