Stocks maintain gaining streak

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) today also witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism, reports BSS.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 89.20 points or 1.30 per cent to settle at 6,936.20. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 46.09 points to finish at 2,635.94 and 21.14 points closing at 1,458.92.