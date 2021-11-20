Stocks, oil, euro slide on Austria's partial lockdown

European stocks fell Friday along with the euro as Austria announced a new partial lockdown to try to curb surging Covid cases, which also triggered heavy losses for oil prices.

The latest Covid-19 rules in Austria and more limited steps in Germany added pressure to US markets, although the Nasdaq finished at an all-time high on strength in tech shares.

The restrictions in Austria will begin Monday and vaccination against Covid-19 in the eurozone country will become mandatory from February, chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said.