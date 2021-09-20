Stocks perform mixed

Stocks on Monday performed mixed with rising trend of most of the major price indices at Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges despite lower transactions.

The broader DSEX index of DSE closed the day with 14.02 points up at 7,205.82. The blue-chip DS30 and Shariah DSES closed the day with 5.61 points up at 2,661.42 and with 3.28 points up at 1,570.08.