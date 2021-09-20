Stocks perform mixed

Business

Stocks on Monday performed mixed with rising trend of most of the major price indices at Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges despite lower transactions.

The broader DSEX index of DSE closed the day with 14.02 points up at 7,205.82. The blue-chip DS30 and Shariah DSES closed the day with 5.61 points up at 2,661.42 and with 3.28 points up at 1,570.08.

The day’s trade value at DSE decreased to Tk 17,625.65 million from Sunday’s Tk 20,337.77 million and the daily trade fell to 405.1 million shares from 492.7 million shares of the previous session.

At DSE, out of the day’s 374 securities, prices of 174 securities closed higher against 163 losing issues.

The major gaining issues were FARCHEM, BNICL, Eastern Insurance, KBPPWBIL and Central PHL.

The major losing companies were MONOSPOOL, PAPERPROC, 1JANATAMF, EBL1STMF and DOMINAGE.

Beximco topped the turnover list followed by LHBL, Rupali Insurance, Beximco Pharma and ALIF.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with an upward trend with its major CASPI 47.41 points up at 21,030.23.

At CSE, 325 issues were traded. Of those, 156 closed higher and 131 closed lower when 23.4 million shares worth Tk 757.7 million changed hands.

