Stocks rebound on both bourses

Two other indices also edged higher with the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 16.66 points to finish at 2,248 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 14.05 points to close at 1,341.
However, turnover, an important indicator of the market, dropped 5.38 per cent to Tk 14.92 billion due to thin participation of investors.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 374 issues traded, 191 ended higher and 155 lower while 28 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 1.02 billion changing hands, followed by LafargeHolcim (Tk 583 million), Keya Cosmetics (Tk 319 million), Beximco Pharma (Tk 268 million) and Aman Feed (Tk 254 million).
CVO Petrochemicals Refinery was the day’s best performer, posting a gain of 9.93 per cent while Trust Bank was the worst loser, losing 11.34 per cent following its price adjustment after record date.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange also bounced back with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)—rising 120 points to close at 18,001 while the Selective Categories Index – CSCX advanced 71 points to close at 10,810.
Of the issues traded, 159 advanced, 136 declined and 26 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city bourse traded 24.88 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 740 million.