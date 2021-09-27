Stocks rebound on both bourses

After witnessing a downward trend in the last session, stocks on Monday rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 14.57 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 7,251, after losing more than 13 points in the previous day.

Two other indices also edged higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, gaining 10.62 points to finish at 2,676 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 4.18 points to close at 1,578.