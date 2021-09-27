Stocks rebound on both bourses

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, however, dropped below Tk 20 billion mark again and amounted to Tk 19.80 billion, which was 12.58 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 22.57 billion.
However, most of the traded stocks prices fell as out of 376 issues traded, 202 ended lower, 141 higher and 33 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
LafargeHolcim was the most traded stock, followed by Orion Pharma, GPH Ispat, Beximco and Saif Powertec.
Eastern Insurance was the day's top gainer, rising 9.98 per cent while Desh Garments was the worst lower, losing 7.81 per cent.
A total number of 274,457 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 464.85 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market cap of DSE stood at Tk 5,769 billion on Monday, up slightly from Tk 5,755 billion in the previous session.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended marginally higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 21 points to settle at 21,148 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 14 points to close at 12,691.
Of the issues traded, 165 declined, 131 advanced and 25 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 20.25 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 793 million.