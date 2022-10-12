Bangladesh not in list while 90 countries receive depositors' info

A total of 90 countries, including India, have received information from Switzerland over the bank accounts of their citizens in various Swiss banks.

These countries received the data sought under the agreement of Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI).

As Bangladesh has no such agreement with Switzerland, they didn't provide any data to the government over its citizens' bank accounts.

Although the amount of deposit in Swiss banks by Bangladeshis is increasing every year, the government has no seriousness to know the identities of the 'money launderers'.