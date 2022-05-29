Taka weakens further as BB sets new exchange rate of USD

The Bangladesh currency was further weakened by Tk 1.10 against a US dollar as Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday set the inter-bank exchange rate of the greenback Tk 89, reports UNB.

The rate in case of the bills of collection (BC) or import was set at Tk 89.15, to make the foreign exchange market stable, said the central bank announcing the depreciation for the 7th time this year.

Md Serajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of BB told UNB that the central bank has set a standard rate for interbank US dollar exchange, on basis of this exchange rate of other purpose will be fixed additional of Tk 0.05 to Tk 0.15.