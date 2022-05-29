Taka weakens further as BB sets new exchange rate of USD

The central bank set the unified dollar exchange rate on Sunday as per the meeting with Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), an association of banks' CEOs-MDs and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) on Thursday, he said.
The new exchange rate will be executed from Monday (30 May), he said.
Several bankers who attended the meeting with the BB governor told the reporter that the central bank is trying to control dollar price which is actually not good for remittance and export income.
"Without acknowledging the reality, the central bank still wants to keep the dollar price below Tk 90. Although in reality the dollar is being exchanged above Tk 95," the bankers said.
Earlier, BB governor Fazle Kabir assured dollar supply to the banks to meet the forex demand and bring back stability in the market.
He said a huge trade deficit has been created due to growing inflation and unstable US dollar rate.
Kabir said not only Bangladesh Bank, all government and private commercial banks have to work collectively to get relief from the situation.
In order to ease the dollar demand the central bank imposed a number of restrictions on imports including raised LC margin.
In line with the BB, the National Board of Revenue has also imposed over 30 per cent additional regulatory duty on import of luxury products.
Despite several initiatives the forex market has become volatile since April due to an increased rush for import LCs.