'Three to five years needed to overcome economic crisis'

After the allocation of funds, it was seen an item costing Tk 100 was being bought for Tk 4,000, he said, adding that a hearing is being held in the parliament over the alleged corruption, and that the Anti Corruption Commission is investigating the matter. Employees and officials of the finance ministry are being implicated in the investigation.

The former cabinet secretary said this is the scenario of 'good governance' and this existed two decades ago. Since then, the situation deteriorated further.

The former bureaucrat said a ten-year reform measure has to be taken to establish good governance and the government must have sincerity and commitment.

He said the public administration was not reformed as the consecutive governments did not want reforms.

There needs to be human elements in the administrative system and the institutions, he said, adding the administrative reforms and development were not possible unless the people were reformed.

Akbar Ali Khan said sweeping reforms should be carried in the election system, the administrative system, in the assessment of government officials and more.

He said merit is not evaluated here. Officials of lesser merit are promoted. This has to be changed.