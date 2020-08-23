UAE deal puts Israel's economic reach on Iran's doorstep

"It is important to stress here that most Iranians with real ties in the Islamic republic were either expelled or moved away in the past years," she said.

"Those who remained in Dubai or the UAE in general are the ultra-pragmatic business people, who refuse to get enmeshed in any kind of politics. So some of them view this deal as an opportunity, not a challenge," she added.

The oil-rich United Arab Emirates was the first Gulf state to establish ties with Israel, in a deal that came amid rising tensions with Iran, accused by its neighbours of fuelling regional instability.

Abu Dhabi accuses Tehran of occupying three Emirati islands since 1971, and downgraded ties with Iran in 2016 amid rivalry between UAE ally Saudi Arabia and the Islamic republic, which is also targeted by painful US economic sanctions.

Despite tensions, the UAE and Iran, which lie 70 kilometres (44 miles) apart across the strategic Strait of Hormuz, have maintained diplomatic exchanges and crucially protected their economic ties, generating billions for both sides.

"Tehran is not in a position to forego its economic ties with any country -- especially not the UAE which is practically next door," said Ellen R. Wald, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Centre.

"Iran also has close ties to countries like China that work alongside Israel," she told AFP.