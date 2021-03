In a sign of labour market woes, recent official data showed the UK unemployment rate hit a five-year high of 5.1 percent in the final quarter of 2020.

However, the rate would likely be much higher in the absence of the government's furlough jobs support scheme paying the bulk of wages for millions of private-sector workers.

In his annual budget last week, finance minister Rishi Sunak extended the scheme until the end of September, five months longer than planned.