Uniform exchange rate to mitigate dollar crisis

The decision came at a meeting of Bangladesh Bank with the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA). BB governor Fazle Kabir, ABB chairman Selim RF Hussain, BAFEDA chairman Ataur Rahman and other officials attended the meeting.
Md. Serajul Islam, the spokesperson of BB and its executive director, said the frequent sale of dollar will continue. Bafeda and ABB will fix an exchange price for dollars and all banks will follow the rate while cashing the export revenue and remittances.
However, a banker present at the meeting, said that the initiative would not mitigate the prevailing crisis. The exchange rate will keep rising unless the supply of greenback to the market is increased.
“We have to make realistic decisions, instead of controlling the market by holding up the dollar price. That would be better for the country,” he said.