The DPDC project can be revamped

A strange propensity has emerged in our country of taking concessional loans from China and implementing projects under those loans through direct deals (in the name of G2G), with contractors selected by China. This particular project ['Project for Expansion and Strengthening of Power System Network in DPDC Area'] is one such example. Taking loans from China means fixing the contractors from beforehand. That is why a hard bargain can't be driven. The negotiations are just a lot of eyewash.

This selection is a process to give the contract to a particular company by a direct deal in the name of G2G. That means, the Chinese quote Tk 50 billion (Tk 5000 crore) for a Tk 10 billion (Tk 100 crore) project. Then there are negotiations and the contract is signed for Tk 30 billion (Tk 3000 crore), that is, Tk 20 billion (Tk 2000 crore) higher. This creates an unjustified pressure of interest on the country. Corruption spreads. It seems that the Chinese firm has used G2G as a means to quote a cost much higher than the actual expenditure. It remains a mystery why the government didn't take the BRTC BUET assessment into cognizance.