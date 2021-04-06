Vaccinating population to yield financial benefit worth Tk 1740b: WB

Bangladesh can make a financial benefit worth Tk 1740b if the country can vaccinate 70 per cent of their population in next two years, World Bank said in its report.

Some Tk 100 billion will require to vaccinate 70 per cent of its people.

The World Bank in the report said the economy will be benefited immensely if herd immunity is created among the people.

Recently, the World Bank published a report titled 'South Asia Economic Focus Spring 2021: South Asia Vaccinates', depicting three scenarios of investment on Covid-19 inoculation across South Asian countries including Bangladesh.

Besides, the report provides some descriptions about the potential outcomes of the investment.

The report assesses that around 188,000 Covid-19 deaths would have been averted and 20 per cent of the GDP saved if the vaccination started in the South Asian region during the first wave of the pandemic.

The World Bank report, however, reminds that there is less possibility of economic recovery soon after a mass-level inoculation.

It would take time to regain the lost investment and growth because many business ventures became bankrupted and a huge number of workers lost their jobs.