WB approves $200m to support urban poor, migrants

"International migration and urban informal sector have played a central role in Bangladesh's remarkable success in reducing poverty over the years. However, both sectors were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mercy Tembon, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

She said that the project will support both groups of workers to overcome structural barriers to employability and facilitate resilient post-pandemic growth.

For the low-income urban youths and micro-entrepreneurs whose livelihoods have been impacted by Covid-19, the project will support an economic inclusion programme that will be tailored to fit the individual needs of eligible beneficiaries.

The range of services offered include life-skills and socio-emotional counseling; on-the-job learning through apprenticeship programmes; business management training; and microfinance for self-employment and informal micro-enterprises.