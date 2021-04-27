World Bank to provide more funds for vaccines

The World Bank has raised funds again to facilitate countries in purchasing Covid-19 vaccines. This time, the size of the fund would be $2 billion or Tk200 crore for 17 countries including Bangladesh.

Earlier, Bangladesh received $500 million from the World Bank for the same purpose. However, the World Bank has yet not disclosed how much money Bangladesh will receive from the new fund. The amount of Bangladesh’s share at the fund would be finalised through negotiations.

On 20 April, World Bank announced the new fund. Its focal countries are Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Ecuador, El Salvador, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gambia, Honduras, Lebanon, Mongolia, the Philippines, Rwanda, Tajikistan and Tunisia.