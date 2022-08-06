Bangladesh-Turkiye Business Forum formed

Eleven Bangladeshi and six Turkish companies have come together and decided to establish the new Bangladesh-Türkiye Business Forum (BTBF) at a meeting hosted by the Turkish embassy in Dhaka on Friday.

BTBF will solidify support for bilateral trade, investments, and cultural encounters as well as act as an advocacy platform promoting bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Türkiye, , says a press release of Turkish embassy.

The list of BTBF founding members include Rubana Huq, MD of Mohammadi Group and VC of AUW, Salahuddin Kasem Khan, chairman, EC of Board, Ak Khan and Co Ltd, Kazi Zahedul Hasan, founder and MD of Kazi Farms Group and Ercüment Polat, CEO of United Aygaz LPG Ltd, among others.