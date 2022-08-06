Bangladesh-Turkiye Business Forum formed

Rubana Huq, following her election as the BTBF chairperson, said, “May this forum strengthen bilateral ties, expedite connections and optimise potential. The business to business and people to people connection will surely offer more opportunities to explore at both ends.”
BTBF will soon be legally constituted to perform its activities through its working groups on trade, investment and cultural activities. A research and data cell will also be created within its secretariat to develop collaboration with experts and relevant institutions. Gender balance will be encouraged in the membership and leadership structure of BTBF.
Salahuddin Kasem Khan, as the BTBF co-chairperson and honorary consul general of Türkiye in Chattogram said, “The Forum is significant as some of the oldest and largest corporates of Bangladesh and Türkiye are represented.
"Since both are members of D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation, Bangladesh can evolve as a hub for Turkish companies in the Bay of Bengal region and Türkiye for Bangladeshi companies in the EU and the Central Asian regions," he added.
Turkish ambassadors in Dhaka will be patrons of BTBF while honorary consul generals of Türkiye in Bangladesh will be honorary members of the Executive Board.
Mustafa Osman Turan, ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Bangladesh, has expressed his pleasure about the decision of the seventeen Bangladeshi and Turkish companies to unite their forces for the mutual benefit of both of their countries.
“From now on, there is a new powerful business platform who will rebrand Türkiye in Bangladesh and Bangladesh in Türkiye so that our people can get to know each other better and tap into their full potential through partnerships and joint projects.” ambassador Turan told the founding members at their meeting.
A BTBF delegation is planning to visit Türkiye in September 2022 to meet with the Turkish government and business representatives and to explore opportunities for collaboration.