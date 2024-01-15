Energypac brings home ‘Brand Star Award’

Energypac Power Generation PLC has recently been awarded with the ‘Brand Star Award’ for its contribution to making JAC vehicles popular among cross-sections of people of Bangladesh, stated a press release.
The award was announced during the gala event of JAC Global Partners Conference 2024 held at Hefei, China.
Managing director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation PLC, Humayun Rashid received the award on behalf of his company.
Notably, Energypac is the sole partner of JAC Motors, a renowned Chinese automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer.
Energypac has been leaving remarkable marks in the transport industry of the country by delivering world-class products and services as an exclusive distributor of JAC Motors.
To popularise JAC vehicles in Bangladesh, Energypac has devised thematic communications strategy that includes Integrated Marketing Communication campaigns.
These activities have contributed to a great extent for commercialisation of JAC vehicles in Bangladesh. In recognition of such efforts, this award has been conferred on Energypac.
Humayun Rashid said, “Any recognition is inspiring for all who put efforts into achieving it. I dedicate this award to all associated with Energypac who have always been supportive of our innovations and initiatives.
"Establishing JAC assembly plant in Bangladesh is a testament to our commitment to economic growth. And we will continue to uphold this commitment," he added.
Energypac has distributed more than 25 thousand light commercial vehicles of JAC in Bangladesh since 2006.