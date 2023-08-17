VEON and Banglalink apply for a digital banking license

If granted, a digital banking license will accelerate Banglalink’s expansion into the fintech space, adding digital financial services to its digital operator offering in Bangladesh, leveraging VEON’s know-how in this area. Across its six markets, VEON group serves 21.6 million monthly active users of its financial services on mobile platforms, including digital lending products in certain VEON markets.

“Bangladesh is a country of 173 million people where banking services penetration is still very low. Digitalization will unlock enormous opportunities for the people of Bangladesh, in line with the Government’s Smart Bangladesh strategy and growth ambition. At Banglalink, we have had the privilege of serving the people of Bangladesh in the earlier stages of this journey, and now we look forward to stepping up to the challenge in digital financial services, leveraging our significant digital know-how and capabilities both at Banglalink’s level and at the group level” said Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink.