Gautam Adani loses Asia's richest crown as stock rout deepens to $84 billion

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani lost his title of Asia's richest person on Wednesday as a rout in his conglomerate's biggest companies deepened to $84 billion in the wake of a short-seller report.

A report by Hindenburg Research last week alleged improper use by the group of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, as well as concerns about high debt and the valuations of seven listed Adani companies.

It has heightened scrutiny of the conglomerate with an Australian regulator saying on Wednesday that it would be reviewing the allegations to see if further enquiries are warranted.