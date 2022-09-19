HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 begins global tour in Bangkok

To kick off the event, Ken Hu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman, delivered a keynote outlining three ways the ICT ecosystem can help break through common barriers in digital transformation:

· Boost digital infrastructure, including more robust connectivity and stronger, more diverse computing resources.

· Help organizations go beyond simple cloud adoption and truly make the most of cloud, focusing on advanced technology services that drive leapfrog development.

· Build out local digital ecosystems, including partner development, strengthening the digital talent pool, and providing more support for SMEs.