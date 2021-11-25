BAT Bangladesh named among top taxpayers

National Board of Revenue (NBR) has honoured BAT Bangladesh as one of the top taxpayers of the country for the tax year 2020-21.

The company was recognised for being the highest income taxpayer under the “Manufacturing - Others” category.

BAT Bangladesh received this prestigious award at a ceremony held at Officers’ Club in the capital on 24 November.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was present as the chief guest at the ceremony.