BAT Bangladesh named among top taxpayers

NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) chairman Md Jashim Uddin, among others, were present.
BAT Bangladesh’s managing director Shehzad Munim and head of external affairs Sheikh Shabab Ahmed received the award.
In tax year 2020-21 BAT Bangladesh deposited around Tk 9 billion income tax. On top of income tax, the company deposits around Tk 250 billion to the national exchequer as Value Added Tax (VAT) and Supplementary Duty (SD), says a press release.
Total around Tk 260 billion has been deposited to the national exchequer which accounts to around 10 per cent of the total internal revenue of the government, the press release adds.
While receiving the accolade, Shehzad Munim said, “NBR is encouraging compliant companies who are following best practices in corporate governance and regulations.”
“I believe such initiatives from NBR will continue to motivate us and further produce more large taxpayers, propelling our economy to newer heights," he added.