BB extends interim licensing period for Nagad

Earlier, Nagad sought an extension of the interim licensing period for the fourth time to complete the process in line with the central bank's requirements, which was set to expire on 30 June.

One of the licensing criteria is that there is a need to be a subsidiary company under Bangladesh Post Office and Nagad will run under it, where the Posts and Telecommunications Division will secure 51 per cent share of it and the rest will get 49 per cent. To comply with this, the Post Office Act needs to be amended, and process is ongoing to this end.