BB extends interim licensing period for Nagad

Earlier, Nagad sought an extension of the interim licensing period for the fourth time to complete the process in line with the central bank's requirements, which was set to expire on 30 June.
One of the licensing criteria is that there is a need to be a subsidiary company under Bangladesh Post Office and Nagad will run under it, where the Posts and Telecommunications Division will secure 51 per cent share of it and the rest will get 49 per cent. To comply with this, the Post Office Act needs to be amended, and process is ongoing to this end.
Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director of Nagad, said the overall work flow has slowed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, that has also slowed the licensing process. “To keep our service uninterrupted, the time has been extended for 3 months.”
Earlier, the Posts and Telecommunications Division applied before the central bank to extend the licensing period till 31 December to comply with all the conditions.
Nagad is now the second-largest MFS provider in Bangladesh while it has enhanced the market competition within two years of its inception. More than Tk 700 crore is being transacted a day through Nagad which has some 5.20 crore users.
It obtained more than 30 per cent market share in its two-year journey.
Currently, 15 banks have MFS operations, though the license number reached to 30 in on point.