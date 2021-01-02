bKash becomes best brand for 2nd time in a row

The objective of the Best Brand Award is to demonstrate and celebrate the success of the brands, achieved through tough and effortful initiatives.



Closeup and Ispahani came in second and third position among the top 15 brands overall, after bKash.



Recently, BBA final year and MBA students from 16 top universities of the country have selected bKash as the best 'Employer of Choice' through the 'Campus Track Survey 2020' conducted by Nielsen.