bKash offers 1pc cash bonus on receiving remittance

bKash is offering 1 per cent cash bonus to around 50 million customers on receiving remittance through banking channels from abroad, reports UNB.
If any expatriate from selected 93 countries sends 10000 taka or more to his/her relative's bKash account via any of the 42 money transfer organisations, the receiver staying in Bangladesh will get 1 per cent extra bonus on top of 2 per cent government incentive, said a press release on Saturday.
This offer will be valid till 31 January, 2021.
A receiver can avail this offer twice in a month which means, maximum four times during the whole campaign.
As a result, s/he can get up to 1,200 taka in a month and maximum 2,400 taka during the offer period.
During COVID-19 pandemic, the 1 per cent cash bonus from bKash along with 2 per cent incentive from government will bring more relief to the expatriates and their relatives in receiving remittance from anywhere 24/7 while sitting at home.
Expatriates can send remittances to their loved one's bKash account instantly through online/internet transfer or mobile wallets without wasting their working time and going anywhere.
In addition, receivers can cash out the money at any time from any nearby agent point instead of going to the bank and thus, save the cost of traveling and time as well.
They can even avail various other services like utility bill payment, send money, mobile recharge, payment of educational institution or hospital expenses, payment of online shopping, etc.
Because of the affordable and fast way of receiving money through banking channels, the remittance service of bKash is becoming more popular.
For the expatriates who are staying far away from the country and sending their hard earned money back home, bKash is going to organise an online concert on 18 December to honor their contribution.
During this concert, the expatriates will be able to win TV, fridge, washing machine and cash bonus for their loved ones staying in Bangladesh by answering three simple questions.