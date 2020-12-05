bKash offers 1pc cash bonus on receiving remittance

They can even avail various other services like utility bill payment, send money, mobile recharge, payment of educational institution or hospital expenses, payment of online shopping, etc.



Because of the affordable and fast way of receiving money through banking channels, the remittance service of bKash is becoming more popular.



For the expatriates who are staying far away from the country and sending their hard earned money back home, bKash is going to organise an online concert on 18 December to honor their contribution.



During this concert, the expatriates will be able to win TV, fridge, washing machine and cash bonus for their loved ones staying in Bangladesh by answering three simple questions.



