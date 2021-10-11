BRAC Bank agent banking channel reaches haor-land Mithamoin

Upazila chairman Asia Alam was present at the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest on 7 October 2021. UNO Abdullah Al-Mamun, Sadar Upazila Chairman Advocate Sharif Kamal, BRAC Bank’s Head of Alternate Banking Channels Nazmur Rahim, Head of Agent Banking Md. Nazmul Hasan and local dignitaries were also present.
BRAC Bank has the fastest growing agent banking network with 587 outlets covering 63 districts since entering into agent banking in 2018.
The pioneer of SME banking for the grassroots entrepreneurs in Bangladesh, BRAC Bank aims to emerge as the leader in agent banking space to serve the unbanked people at the remote areas of the country.
With introduction of Agent Banking, the customers at this far-flung area of the country will now be able to avail opening accounts, deposit and withdraw cash and DPS, FDR, transfer funds, foreign remittance, utility bills and insurance premium payment, loan disbursement and repayment, government allowance receipt, debit card and cheque book requisition, school fee payment and many more banking services at the agent banking outlets.