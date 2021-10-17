BRAC Bank awards top performing agents of Agent Banking channel

Eight agents of as many divisions were given the Significant Contribution Award. The recipients were Shamol Kumar Barnik of Boalmari AB Outlet from Dhaka Division, Md. Ashraf Uddin of Baroiyarhat AB Outlet from Chattogram Division, Md. Rashel Mondol, Panchbibi AB Outlet of Rajshahi Division, Md. Alamgir Kabir, Bhojoanpur AB Outlet of Rangpur Division, Milon Ahmed, Gangni AB Outlet from Khulna Division, Md. Uzzal Hossain, Bauphal AB Outlet from Barishal Division, Biswajit Kumar Das, Madhabpur AB Outlet from Sylhet Division and Shamsun Naher, Bhaluka AB Outlet from Mymensingh Division.

Awards were also given in categories of Most SME Banking Friendly AB Outlet, Most Retail Banking Friendly AB Outlet, Most TARA Friendly AB Outlet, Highest Account Opening, Highest Deposit Growth, Highest Remittance Disbursing and Highest Corporate Bill Collecting AB Outlet.