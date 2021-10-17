BRAC Bank awards top performing agents of Agent Banking channel

Eight agents of as many divisions were given the Significant Contribution Award. The recipients were Shamol Kumar Barnik of Boalmari AB Outlet from Dhaka Division, Md. Ashraf Uddin of Baroiyarhat AB Outlet from Chattogram Division, Md. Rashel Mondol, Panchbibi AB Outlet of Rajshahi Division, Md. Alamgir Kabir, Bhojoanpur AB Outlet of Rangpur Division, Milon Ahmed, Gangni AB Outlet from Khulna Division, Md. Uzzal Hossain, Bauphal AB Outlet from Barishal Division, Biswajit Kumar Das, Madhabpur AB Outlet from Sylhet Division and Shamsun Naher, Bhaluka AB Outlet from Mymensingh Division.
Awards were also given in categories of Most SME Banking Friendly AB Outlet, Most Retail Banking Friendly AB Outlet, Most TARA Friendly AB Outlet, Highest Account Opening, Highest Deposit Growth, Highest Remittance Disbursing and Highest Corporate Bill Collecting AB Outlet.
The other categories are Best Agent Field Officer, Agent Relationship Management, Best Supporting Branch, Best Supporting SME Unit Office, Best Contributing Corporate Relationship Manager and Best Contributing Retail Relationship Manager.
Md Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and COO; Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, DMD and Head of Corporate Banking; Chowdhury Moinul Islam, DMD and CAMLCO; Nazmur Rahim, Head of Alternate Banking Channels; Md. Nazmul Hasan, Head of Agent Banking and senior officials were present at the award giving ceremony on 14 October 2021.
Commenting on the initiative, Nazmur Rahim, Head of Alternate Banking Channels, said, “Sustainability is at the top of our business model. That’s why we inculcate values of governance and transparency among the agent partners. We believe we can only achieve lasting growth in Agent Banking by remaining true to compliance and commitment to our valued customers. This first-of-its-kind award manifests how we value our mutual partnership in this shared journey of inclusivity. We will work together to ensure excellence in banking to the valued customers.”
Beginning in October 2018, BRAC Bank went on to become the fastest growing agent banking network with 600 Agent Banking Outlets covering 63 Districts. The pioneer of SME banking for the grassroots entrepreneurs in Bangladesh, BRAC Bank aims to emerge as the leader in Agent Banking space to serve the unbanked people at the remote areas of the country.