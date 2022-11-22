Qatar Airways brings World Cup excitement to Bangladesh

A special screening of the first match of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador was organised for the attendees, followed by a dinner.

Speaking about the opening ceremony, Qatar Airways Group chief executive Mr Akbar Al Baker said, "As Qatar hosts the biggest sporting event of the year, FIFA World Cup, we as the Official Airline Partner continue to build up the enthusiasm of football fans around the world in different ways. It is our dedication and commitment towards the Bangladesh market which has brought us here together to celebrate the spirit of the game with our esteemed flyers and distinguished guests. We thank our partners and flyers for coming under one roof to experience the hospitality of Qatar and Qatar Airways."