Cisco brings technology to future-proof Bangladesh’s businesses

As part of its new RDE portfolio, Cisco is introducing SecureX, an easy-to-use, cloud-native platform that unifies visibility across companies’ security portfolio, including detection of unknown threats and policy violations through security analytics for more informed actions. Furthermore, Cisco is enabling access to Intersight Workload Optimizer, an AI-powered, software-as-a-service platform that offers an intelligent level of management and allows organizations to simplify and automate IT operations. Through Intersight, firms can gain visibility to their full stack – from infrastructure to apps – on-premise and in the cloud while optimizing costs, performance, and compliance in real-time.

This is the latest endeavor in Cisco’s ongoing initiatives to fast-track Bangladesh’s transition into a digital economy. In addition to fostering RDE capabilities for its businesses, Cisco is continuing to help build a digitally proficient workforce in Bangladesh through its Networking Academy. This program has trained almost 49,000 students so far and is one of the fastest-growing countries under the Cisco Networking Program in the APJ region in 2020. Cisco aims to increase this to 70,000 students by the end of 2021.

Cisco is also focusing on expanding its partner ecosystem across the country to deliver the benefits of its resilient technology architecture to many more businesses in Bangladesh.

Commenting on the development, Sudhir Nayar, Managing Director, Cisco SAARC, said: “We have been in Bangladesh for over two decades, and have witnessed firsthand how technology has empowered its people and businesses. We believe that the pandemic has significantly amplified the opportunity for digital innovation in the country. We are proud to introduce Cisco’s new 'Resilient Distributed Enterprise' portfolio to help Bangladesh’s businesses capitalize on this opportunity and digitally disrupt themselves.”