City Bank approves 12.50% cash and 12.50% stock dividend

The Audited Financial Statements for the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2021 were placed before the AGM and a number of shareholders discussed the performance of the Bank. The shareholders made various observations and suggestions on performance of the Bank for the year 2021.
Managing Director and CEO, Mashrur Arefin talked in his speech about the growth trajectory of the bank, its core strategies and its need for higher capital adequacy to support of that growth.
The shareholders also asked various questions regarding the Bank’s progress and performance, and these questions were answered in detail by the Chairman and MD & CEO.
Following the Board of Directors’ recommendation, 12.50% cash and 12.50% Stock dividend were been declared. Those were approved by the shareholders.