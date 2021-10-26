City Bank declares its 3rd quarter 2021 financial performance

City Bank held its Earnings Disclosure event over digital platform announcing its 3rd Quarter 2021 financial results. The event was held on 26 October 2021. Existing and potential investors from across the globe, researchers, analysts and other individuals involved in capital market joined the event.



Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at BDT 2.97 for the period from January to September 2021 against that of BDT 2.89 during the same period last year.