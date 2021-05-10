COdesign wins prestigious A’Design Award

Bangladeshi design company Codesign has received the prestigious A’ Design Award in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category 2020-21 for their self-branding initiative COseries.
A' Design Award and Competition, the world's largest, most prestigious, and influential design accolade, recognises projects with exceptional design excellence, says a press release.
Earlier this April, COdesign had also won the Muse Creative Awards for their Corporate Identity for the year 2021. Muse Creative Awards is an international competition that honors, promotes, and encourages creativity by providing a new standard of excellence.
COdesign’s work is the only campaign from Bangladesh to win Platinum this year alongside campaigns from global brands like Ferrari, Oreo, Dreamworks Animation, BBC, TikTok, UFC, YSL and Burberry to name a few.
The team is delighted to have won 2 international awards in a row this month and hopes to continue making a mark in the international industry.
Along with his talented COstars, founder and CEO of COdesign, Amit Richard, dreams of building a global organisation that coexists, cooperates, and coincides to transform brands and societies through design.