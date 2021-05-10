COdesign wins prestigious A’Design Award

COdesign’s work is the only campaign from Bangladesh to win Platinum this year alongside campaigns from global brands like Ferrari, Oreo, Dreamworks Animation, BBC, TikTok, UFC, YSL and Burberry to name a few.

The team is delighted to have won 2 international awards in a row this month and hopes to continue making a mark in the international industry.

Along with his talented COstars, founder and CEO of COdesign, Amit Richard, dreams of building a global organisation that coexists, cooperates, and coincides to transform brands and societies through design.