Students, staff and alumni of Creative IT Institute will get special discount while ordering on foodpanda. Recently, they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the matter.

Syed Fayad Munaim, head of corporate sales and Habib-ur-Rahman, senior corporate sales executive of foodpanda Bangladesh, and Ashraf Insan Evan, head of Brand & Marketing of Creative IT, and Md. Akram Hossain, head of operation of Creative IT represented their respective organisations in the signing event.