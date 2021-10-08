Daraz Fashion Week 2021 goes live with fashion beyond limits

In addition to that, consumers partaking in the Fashion Week can review the products. Ten winners will receive gifts at their doorstep. The winners will be confirmed via SMS. Fashionistas of the country can now purchase their desired items from renowned brands in a hassle-free and cost-effective manner at a delivery charge of BDT 9 only.
Twelve clothing, Trendz, Kay Kraft, Raw Nation, Hermizon, Splash, and Socks are the brand partners of the Fashion Week. The gift partners are Motorola, Logitech, Smart gadget home, Motion View. The payment partners of the special occasion are HSBC, SCB, and Rocket, while the media partner is ICE Today. Furthermore, the title for Daraz’s Fashion week has been sponsored by Apex.
On this occasion, Sumia Rahman, Category Director, Fashion and General Merchandising, Daraz, said, “We, at Daraz, have always worked towards enhancing the consumers’ convenience using an innovative and sustainable approach. This time, with the Daraz Fashion Week, we have taken a step forward towards fulfilling the consumers’ fashion requirements. Fashion devotees will now get the opportunity to adapt to fashion trends, conveniently, with just a few clicks on their devices.”