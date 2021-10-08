Daraz Fashion Week 2021 goes live with fashion beyond limits

The country’s largest online marketplace, Daraz Bangladesh, began the Live Phase of Daraz Fashion Week 2021 on Thursday, 7 October, and it will continue till 13 October 2021. The exclusive event comes bearing lucrative discounts and offers, providing the fashion enthusiasts with the opportunity to shop at their heart’s content!

Under the Daraz Fashion Week, consumers can avail themselves of exciting Vouchers, Flash Sales, Mega Deals, and Collectable Vouchers. The top three purchasers of this special event will receive a premium gift from Logitech, while the highest purchaser will get an exclusive smartwatch from Motion View. On top of that, one lucky customer will receive the Motorola G10 Power! Customers need to post their purchasing experience from Daraz and share it on the fan page with the caption #DFW 2021. The lucky customer will be chosen the winner based on the engagement such as like, share, and comment.