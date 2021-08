“DarazMall fest has already become synonymous to a grand shopping-occasion for the customers of Daraz”, said Monica Kabir, Team Lead of Daraz Mall.

Dettol, Lotto, Livingtex, Parachute Naturale Shampoo, Savlon and Vision will act as the co-sponsors of the fest while Logitech, Lee Cooper, TP-Link, P&G, Harpic, Rongon Herbals, Studio X and RFL Appliances as brand partners with Ugreen, SKMEI and CKEYIN as global brand partners.