Energypac signs MoU with Glocal Learning Management Limited

Mohammad Abu Saleh, co-founder and COO and Md. Shariful Islam Khan, Director, Business Development of eSchool of Life, Xavier S Biswas, Head of Business Development(O-Code), Naharin Chowdhury, Head of Operations and Innovation(O-Code), and Ameen Mahmood, Specialist, MarCom of Energypac were present at the ceremony.
Both parties aim to work together in providing essential online education, training and skills development on different important trade and subject. During the event they discussed the importance of e-learning and the role it will play in our future and looking forward to working together and developing a state-of-the-art learning management system.