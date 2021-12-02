Energypac signs MoU with Glocal Learning Management Limited

Energypac signed an MoU with Glocal Learning Management Ltd. Under this agreement, both parties will work together as strategic business partners. The MoU signing took place on 1 of December at Energy Point, Tejgaon, Dhaka- 1208

Sheikh Naweed Rashid, Chief Strategy Officer, Energypac Power Generation Limited and Md. Ateak Ullah Masud, founder and CEO of eSchool of Life signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organizations.