Prothom Alo English Desk
Energypac signs MoU with Glocal Learning Management Limited

Energypac signed an MoU with Glocal Learning Management Ltd. Under this agreement, both parties will work together as strategic business partners. The MoU signing took place on 1 of December at Energy Point, Tejgaon, Dhaka- 1208

Sheikh Naweed Rashid, Chief Strategy Officer, Energypac Power Generation Limited and Md. Ateak Ullah Masud, founder and CEO of eSchool of Life signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organizations.

Mohammad Abu Saleh, co-founder and COO and Md. Shariful Islam Khan, Director, Business Development of eSchool of Life, Xavier S Biswas, Head of Business Development(O-Code), Naharin Chowdhury, Head of Operations and Innovation(O-Code), and Ameen Mahmood, Specialist, MarCom of Energypac were present at the ceremony.

Both parties aim to work together in providing essential online education, training and skills development on different important trade and subject. During the event they discussed the importance of e-learning and the role it will play in our future and looking forward to working together and developing a state-of-the-art learning management system.

