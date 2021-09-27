First virtual human to join Huawei Cloud

Building on HUAWEI CLOUD's digital content production line, HUAWEI CLOUD created the first virtual human, Yunsheng, to join HUAWEI CLOUD.
Ulanqab joins Mexico as the two new regions and the world's largest rendering base of HUAWEI CLOUD, with the computing power of ten thousand cores for the rapid rendering of images. By September 2021, HUAWEI CLOUD and partners operate 61 Availability Zones (AZs) in 27 geographic regions worldwide, covering more than 170 countries and regions.
Technical innovations such as OptVerse AI Solver, Pangu drug molecule model, Blockchain Service, and the FunctionGraph function computing service have also been disclosed at the event. Zhang also announced three technical upgrades to HUAWEI CLOUD GaussDB, while HUAWEI CLOUD Stack was upgraded to 8.1. HUAWEI CLOUD Stack 8.1 now supports eight services, including AI inference, big data governance, and cloud desktop, to provide more than 80 cloud services in 12 categories, making it the solution with the widest range of on-premises cloud services.
Zhang used these success stories to illustrate the key to digital success. "For the past 30 years, Huawei has been relentless in connecting the world. For the next 30 years, we build the cloud foundation for an intelligent future – Infrastructure as a Service for global accessibility, Technology as a Service for flexible innovation, and Expertise as a Service for shared excellence," he said. "Digitalization is a wealth of opportunities, and we call on all to think cloud native, act cloud native. Let's dive into digital and into the potential of Everything as a Service."
HUAWEI CLOUD is committed to building the cloud foundation for an intelligent world with ubiquitous cloud and pervasive intelligence.
Huawei hosts HUAWEI CONNECT 2021 online from September 23 to October 31. The theme of this year's event is Dive into Digital – into the practical application of technologies like cloud, AI, and 5G in all industries and how they can make organizations of all shapes and sizes more efficient, more versatile, and ultimately more resilient as we move towards economic recovery, according to the release.