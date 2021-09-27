First virtual human to join Huawei Cloud

Technical innovations such as OptVerse AI Solver, Pangu drug molecule model, Blockchain Service, and the FunctionGraph function computing service have also been disclosed at the event. Zhang also announced three technical upgrades to HUAWEI CLOUD GaussDB, while HUAWEI CLOUD Stack was upgraded to 8.1. HUAWEI CLOUD Stack 8.1 now supports eight services, including AI inference, big data governance, and cloud desktop, to provide more than 80 cloud services in 12 categories, making it the solution with the widest range of on-premises cloud services.

Zhang used these success stories to illustrate the key to digital success. "For the past 30 years, Huawei has been relentless in connecting the world. For the next 30 years, we build the cloud foundation for an intelligent future – Infrastructure as a Service for global accessibility, Technology as a Service for flexible innovation, and Expertise as a Service for shared excellence," he said. "Digitalization is a wealth of opportunities, and we call on all to think cloud native, act cloud native. Let's dive into digital and into the potential of Everything as a Service."