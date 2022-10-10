Airtel launches “Kotha hobe bondhu” to promote mental health awareness

The platform was inaugurated at Mahila Shamiti Auditorium located at Bailey Road in Dhaka. A special theatrical performance was staged in front of the guests to mark the occasion. The performance illustrated the impact of mental health problems that affect the younger generation. The popular theater group 'Prachyanat' presented the piece, under the supervision of Saiful Jornal.

Sara Zaker, renowned actress, entrepreneur, and social activist was the event's honored guest. Zahida Fizza Kabir, CEO, Sajida Foundation, senior officials of Airtel team, the Sajida Foundation, and Asiatic MCL were present at the event. Students from universities across the country were among the invited guests at the event.

Mental health issues pose a significant threat to the young generation of today. The lack of proper information and available support is making our youth feel increasingly alone and helpless. They are in dire need of a space to speak up, where their voices will be heard, where their needs will be supported, and expert help will be readily available, if required. This platform shall aim to provide this space for youth and work towards raising awareness on mental health issues.