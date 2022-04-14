foodpanda dedicates over US$35 million to communities and support riders in Asia

Furthermore, in 2021, foodpanda raised the level of economic participation from women across Asia, tripling the number of female riders in its fleet and financially empowering women MSME entrepreneurs on the platform through its Home Chef programs.

Moreover, with an expansive reach across 12 markets in Asia, foodpanda launched tech-enabled initiatives to help merchants, riders, and customers adopt a more sustainable lifestyle. To tackle environmental sustainability challenges in the food delivery industry, foodpanda worked with local partners to improve food sustainability and reduce plastic waste for a low-carbon future.

In 2021, foodpanda saved over 900 million pieces of single-use plastic cutlery through its cutlery opt-out feature, while more than 25,000 sustainable products (such as plant-based food) were made available on pandamart and foodpanda shops. Hong Kong and Taiwan became foodpanda’s first markets to certify more than 70 green merchants for their sustainability practices. That program will continue to expand in 2022.

In 2021, foodpanda also became the world’s first food delivery platform to offer cultured-meat dishes to its Singapore customers in a partnership with GOOD Meat. To lower the carbon footprint of deliveries, foodpanda encourages the use of greener transportation options – more than 20 percent of its fleet across Asia deliver on foot, bicycles or e-bikes.