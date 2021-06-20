$300b market by 2025 for Augmented Reality

In his speech, Cai expressed that 5G will switch on AR, and AR will light up 5G. AR will first see massive adoption in five prioritised industries – education, social networking, shopping, traveling and navigation, and gaming by converging the physical and digital worlds, making dreams a reality, says a media release issued by Huawei on 18 June.
Cai also announced the release of the “AR Insight and Application Practice White Paper”, which offers insights into the AR industry in terms of devices, applications, and networking.
Cai called on the entire industry to work together for a prosperous 5G + AR ecosystem.
He said, “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together. AR development requires the entire industry to work together and create a prosperous 5G + AR value chain.”