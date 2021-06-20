Global

$300b market by 2025 for Augmented Reality

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bob Cai, chief marketing officer, Huawei Carrier BG, delivered a keynote speech titled “5G + AR, Turning Dreams into Reality” at Huawei’s “Better World Summit 2021”, on Thursday in China.
Huawei and third-party data has predicted that the augmented reality (AR) market will be worth $300 billion by 2025. Reinforcing the prediction, Bob Cai, chief marketing officer, Huawei Carrier BG, has delivered a keynote speech titled “5G + AR, Turning Dreams into Reality” at Huawei’s “Better World Summit 2021”, on Thursday in China.

In his speech, Cai expressed that 5G will switch on AR, and AR will light up 5G. AR will first see massive adoption in five prioritised industries – education, social networking, shopping, traveling and navigation, and gaming by converging the physical and digital worlds, making dreams a reality, says a media release issued by Huawei on 18 June.

Cai also announced the release of the “AR Insight and Application Practice White Paper”, which offers insights into the AR industry in terms of devices, applications, and networking.

Cai called on the entire industry to work together for a prosperous 5G + AR ecosystem.

He said, “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together. AR development requires the entire industry to work together and create a prosperous 5G + AR value chain.”

