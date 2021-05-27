40pc of sales to be electric vehicles by 2030: Ford

Ford once again is ramping up investment in zero-emission cars and expects 40 per cent of volume by 2030 to be comprised of fully electric vehicles, the company announced Wednesday.

The US automaker said it will increase investment in electric vehicles, components and infrastructure to more than $30 billion by 2025, boosting the amount from the $22 billion target set in February.

The company last week unveiled an all-electric version of its bestselling F-150 truck in an eco-friendly reinvention of a flagship American car brand, and said it has received 70,000 reservations from customers in just one week.