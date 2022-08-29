Japan’s Suzuki drives deeper into India with global R&D unit

Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T will set up a global research and development company in India, its president said on Sunday, pushing deeper into a market that is set to become an electric vehicle (EV) hub for the Japanese carmaker.

The new company, a wholly owned unit of Suzuki Japan, will strengthen the carmaker’s R&D competitiveness and capabilities in India and other global markets, Toshihiro Suzuki told an event in Gandhinagar, the capital of western Gujarat state.

“India has become one of the most important countries for Suzuki Group,” he said, adding that Suzuki would keep investing heavily in the country.