Adidas provides 100pc support through its Formotion collection for all women making moves

In its commitment to creating an inclusive space in society for women, global sportswear giant -- adidas, has launched Watch Us Move -- a campaign to celebrate womanhood and their freedom of movement.

Through this campaign, adidas reaffirms its belief that just like in sport where body types don't matter, our society is rising above caring for beauty standards.

As per adidas, what is important is that we unbiasedly care about our ambitions, hard work, stamina, willpower, and everything that comes from within. Sport is beyond caste, socio-economic status, physical and psychological barriers. Through 'Watch Us Move', the brand celebrates the positive movement of women who are spreading an infectious aura of rebellious optimism.